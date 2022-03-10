See Which Michigan Cities Landed On The Happiest Cities in America List
By Hannah DeRuyter
March 10, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Where you live in the country can affect how your everyday mood is.
There are plenty of factors that can make a person happier, so, WalletHub set out to find the happiest cities in America.
"Location plays a hand in how bright or gloomy our days are. For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being. However, money can only make you so happy – people who make $75,000 a year won’t get any higher satisfaction from more money. Consider also the fact that while the U.S. is one of the richest countries, it ranks only 14th on the World Happiness Report."
Looking at "various findings of positive-psychology research," WalletHub looked at these three critical key dimensions to determine which of 182 major U.S. cities were the happiest:
- Emotional & Physical Well-Being
- Income & Employment
- Community & Environment.
So, which Michigan cities made the list and where did they rank?
- No. 92: Grand Rapids
- No. 182: Detroit
According to the report, here are the top 10 happiest cities in the country:
- Fremont, California
- Columbia, Maryland
- San Francisco, California
- San Jose, California
- Irvine, California
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Seattle, Washington
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Huntington Beach, California
- San Diego, California
Click here to see the full report.