See Which Michigan Cities Landed On The Happiest Cities in America List

By Hannah DeRuyter

March 10, 2022

Happy black couple in sunglasses enjoying music driving luxury car
Photo: Getty Images

Where you live in the country can affect how your everyday mood is.

There are plenty of factors that can make a person happier, so, WalletHub set out to find the happiest cities in America.

"Location plays a hand in how bright or gloomy our days are. For years, researchers have studied the science of happiness and found that its key ingredients include a positive mental state, healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being. However, money can only make you so happy – people who make $75,000 a year won’t get any higher satisfaction from more money. Consider also the fact that while the U.S. is one of the richest countries, it ranks only 14th on the World Happiness Report."

Looking at "various findings of positive-psychology research," WalletHub looked at these three critical key dimensions to determine which of 182 major U.S. cities were the happiest:

  1. Emotional & Physical Well-Being
  2. Income & Employment
  3. Community & Environment.

So, which Michigan cities made the list and where did they rank?

  • No. 92: Grand Rapids
  • No. 182: Detroit

According to the report, here are the top 10 happiest cities in the country:

  1. Fremont, California
  2. Columbia, Maryland
  3. San Francisco, California
  4. San Jose, California
  5. Irvine, California
  6. Madison, Wisconsin
  7. Seattle, Washington
  8. Overland Park, Kansas
  9. Huntington Beach, California
  10. San Diego, California

Click here to see the full report.

