PHOTOS: House For Sale In Rock Hill Is A NASCAR Lover's Dream

By Sarah Tate

March 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A house for sale in South Carolina is turning heads with its unique "racy" theme that brings new life into the phrase Raise Hell, Praise Dale.

At first glance, the 1,064-square-foot mobile home on Green Valley Road in Rock Hill, just south of the South Carolina-North Carolina border, looks like your average two bedroom, two bathroom house. The large front yard gives a look at the 1-acre property surrounded by trees, and an American flag is hoisted high in the air. However, as you move toward the backyard, the true theme of the home is revealed.

The house is completely decked out in NASCAR-themed memorabilia. More specifically, it is filled with items commemorating late driver Dale Earnhardt, who died in a crash during a race on February 18, 2001. His legendary Number 3 is prominently on display by the carport plastered with signs lamenting his tragic passing with "We'll miss you Dale" and "Love You, The Man in Black."

The tributes to Earnhardt don't stop there. The listing for the home, which is selling for $179,000 on Zillow, shows how each room is covered in Earnhardt-themed posters, banners and even cereal boxes. Life-size cutouts of the NASCAR legend as well as his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. are also proudly on display.

Based on the listing photos, nearly every surface of the home has some item paying tribute to Earnhardt. Even the bathrooms have NASCAR-themed shower curtains and miniature car hoods of "The Intimidator."

Check out the listing here to see photos of the NASCAR-themed abode.

