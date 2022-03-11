PHOTOS: House For Sale In Rock Hill Is A NASCAR Lover's Dream

A house for sale in South Carolina is turning heads with its unique "racy" theme that brings new life into the phrase Raise Hell, Praise Dale.

At first glance, the 1,064-square-foot mobile home on Green Valley Road in Rock Hill, just south of the South Carolina-North Carolina border, looks like your average two bedroom, two bathroom house. The large front yard gives a look at the 1-acre property surrounded by trees, and an American flag is hoisted high in the air. However, as you move toward the backyard, the true theme of the home is revealed.

The house is completely decked out in NASCAR-themed memorabilia. More specifically, it is filled with items commemorating late driver Dale Earnhardt, who died in a crash during a race on February 18, 2001. His legendary Number 3 is prominently on display by the carport plastered with signs lamenting his tragic passing with "We'll miss you Dale" and "Love You, The Man in Black."