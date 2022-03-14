Academy Award Winner William Hurt Dead At 71

Academy Award winner William Hurt has died at the age of 71, just days before his 72nd birthday.

Hurt's son, Alexander, confirmed his father died peacefully at his Portland, Oregon home following complications from a battle with prostate cancer in a statement obtained by NBC News on Sunday (March 13).

Hurt is best known for roles in Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985), Children of a Lesser God (1986) and Broadcast News (1987), all of which earned him three consecutive nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, winning the award for his performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Hurt was also nominated for a fourth Academy Award for his supporting role as Richie Cusack in the film A History of Violence (2005).

The Washington, D.C. native's acting career spanned more than four decades, which included a recent role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as U.S. government official Thaddeus Ross, last appearing in Black Widow (2021).

Several other notable later roles included A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001); The Village (2004); Syriana (2005); The Good Shepherd (2006); Mr. Brooks (2007); Into the Wild (2007); Robin Hood (2010) and several other MCU appearances including Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), as well as Captain America: Civil War (2016).