Elderly Florida Woman Known As 'Hugging Bandit' Accused Of Pickpocketing

A Florida woman is facing charges after police allege she pickpocketed several strangers while hugging them, according to NBC News.

On March 10, Clearwater Police says they arrested an elusive suspect nicknamed the "hugging bandit" and later identified as 65-year-old Kathy Stevens. She allegedly approached older men outside of stores, acted as she knew them, and then proceed to give them a hug, according to officers. Stevens would then use the opportunity to swipe the victims' credit cards and wallets, officials say.

Reporters cited one incident back in October, where the "hugging bandit" embraced a victim and reached into his back pants pocket, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim told Pinellas County Sheriff's Office that his credit card was missing from his wallet.

Police say Stevens is connected to at least four incidents in the Clearwater area. She's currently being held in Pinellas County Jail and faces "more than a dozen charges from CPD and other law enforcement agencies across the Tampa Bay area," according to authorities.