Kevin Nash Shares Heartbreaking Update On Scott Hall
By Jason Hall
March 14, 2022
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared a heartbreaking update on his longtime best friend and former tag-team partner Scott Hall amid reports that the legendary wrestler was on life support after complications following recent hip surgery.
Nash confirmed that Hall's family would discontinue life support once they were all "in place" in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday (March 13).
"I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else," Nash shared with a photo of himself and Hall. "My heart is broken and I'm so very f*****g sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present."
(Warning: cursing is included in the caption below)
Former professional wrestler and promoter Jerry Jarrett shared news of Hall's hospitalization on Facebook, which was initially reported by PWInsider last Tuesday (March 1) night.
“Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover,” Jarrett wrote via PWInsider.
The WWE Hall of Famer was reportedly scheduled to appear at the WrestleMania 38 weekend festivities in Dallas, Texas next month.
Hall, 63, is best known for his tenure with WWE as 'Razor Ramon,' which included four stints as Intercontinental Champion and WCW, wrestling under his real name as a member of the New World Order stable, as well as a subsect nWo tag-team 'The Outsiders' with Nash.
Hall and Nash -- a former WWE World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion during his first stint with the company -- debuted in WCW in 1996 after successful stints with the then-WWF, aligning with fellow WWE legend Hulk Hogan as the nWo's three founding members.
The group's success was crucial to WCW's ratings advantage in the 'Monday Night Wars' during head-to-head competition with the then-WWF's RAW program during the late 1990s.
Hall was elected to the WWE Hall of Fame on two separate occasions for his singles run as Razor Ramon in 2014 and as part of the nWo in 2020 alongside Hogan, Nash and Sean Waltman, all of whom were also elected previously for separate contributions.