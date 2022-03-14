Kevin Nash Shares Heartbreaking Update On Scott Hall

Former professional wrestler and promoter Jerry Jarrett shared news of Hall's hospitalization on Facebook, which was initially reported by PWInsider last Tuesday (March 1) night.

“Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover,” Jarrett wrote via PWInsider.

The WWE Hall of Famer was reportedly scheduled to appear at the WrestleMania 38 weekend festivities in Dallas, Texas next month.

Hall, 63, is best known for his tenure with WWE as 'Razor Ramon,' which included four stints as Intercontinental Champion and WCW, wrestling under his real name as a member of the New World Order stable, as well as a subsect nWo tag-team 'The Outsiders' with Nash.

Hall and Nash -- a former WWE World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion during his first stint with the company -- debuted in WCW in 1996 after successful stints with the then-WWF, aligning with fellow WWE legend Hulk Hogan as the nWo's three founding members.

The group's success was crucial to WCW's ratings advantage in the 'Monday Night Wars' during head-to-head competition with the then-WWF's RAW program during the late 1990s.

Hall was elected to the WWE Hall of Fame on two separate occasions for his singles run as Razor Ramon in 2014 and as part of the nWo in 2020 alongside Hogan, Nash and Sean Waltman, all of whom were also elected previously for separate contributions.