Machine Gun Kelly Shares Star-Studded Tracklist For New Album

Machine Gun Kelly is preparing to drop his next album and he's giving us a preview of what to expect.

On Monday, March 14, MGK hit up his Instagram account to share some insight on the tracklist for his upcoming album Mainstream Sellout. In the post, Kelly includes the official album cover, which features the rocker in a black-and-white outfit while covered in pink tomato juice. The next slide features a video montage of outlandish outfits that have the song titles etched within each garment. The final slide reveals each featured artist with the song titles blurred out.