Machine Gun Kelly Shares Star-Studded Tracklist For New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 14, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly is preparing to drop his next album and he's giving us a preview of what to expect.
On Monday, March 14, MGK hit up his Instagram account to share some insight on the tracklist for his upcoming album Mainstream Sellout. In the post, Kelly includes the official album cover, which features the rocker in a black-and-white outfit while covered in pink tomato juice. The next slide features a video montage of outlandish outfits that have the song titles etched within each garment. The final slide reveals each featured artist with the song titles blurred out.
The album will contain contributions from Bring Me The Horizon, blackbear, Willow, Iann Dior, Gunna, Young Thug and Lil Wayne, who has two new collaborations on the album. Pete Davidson will also appear on the album's interlude.
The first Lil Wayne collaboration shouldn't be a surprise for fans. Earlier this month, MGK dropped off his song "Ay" featuring Wayne. It's the second single to come from Mainstream Sellout following his "Emo Girl" song featuring Willow Smith. Prior to sharing the tracklist, MGK revealed the covers for the physical copies of the album. He kept the digital version a secret while flashing off various shirtless poses with his guitar.
MGK's album is set to arrive not long after he released his Lockdown Sessions EP. The three-song project was released on to streaming services nearly two years after he released it exclusively to YouTube. Despite his reimagining of Big Sean's "Smoke & Drive," the EP was received as a clear sign of his transition into punk rock. At the top of 2022, MGK said that he was releasing two albums this year so there's definitely more new music on the way.
MGK's Mainstream Sellout drops March 25. Watch his latest video for "Ay" featuring Lil Wayne below.