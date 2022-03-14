Normani Shares Breathtaking Cover Art For New Single 'Fair'

Normani revealed the cover art for her new single 'Fair' today (March 14.)

The singer has been teasing new music since February, the same month in which she posted a TikTok video of herself singing acapella. The clip gave fans a sneak peek at the highly anticipated new song. Normani has said of the song, "This one is really unique and different for me. Probably not what everyone is expecting.” She also described it as, "Genre bending for sure. It’s just a great record.”

The black and white photo of the cover art shows Normani in a simple but stunning look, and she also posted a second nude photo to Instagram where she opened up more about what the song means to her. The caption reads:

"this song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. i am really forcing myself to let go here. this is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying 🖤 i adore you guys to the moon and back. ohhhh and believe me the uptempo shit is coming lmaooo."

See the photos below.