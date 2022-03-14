Pete Davidson Shows Off Tattoo Dedicated To Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship appears to be going strong if his new tattoo has anything to say about it.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Davidson's new ink dedicated to his girlfriend in screenshots shared, and deleted, over the weekend, per Page Six. In the photo, which has the Saturday Night Live comedian laying in bed, the name "Kim" can be seen on the right side of his chest. The ink looks fresher than some of his older tattoos, hinting that it's a newer addition. And that's not all – there's even debate that Kardashian herself is behind it.

Amanda Hirsch highlighted the new tat on her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast Instagram account on Sunday (March 13), causing many to wonder if Kardashian was the one responsible for the new ink.

"It looks like something done by someone who doesn't tattoo," one commenter wrote. "I have a big guess that he let Kim do it."