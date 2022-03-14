Pete Davidson Shows Off Tattoo Dedicated To Girlfriend Kim Kardashian
By Sarah Tate
March 14, 2022
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship appears to be going strong if his new tattoo has anything to say about it.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed Davidson's new ink dedicated to his girlfriend in screenshots shared, and deleted, over the weekend, per Page Six. In the photo, which has the Saturday Night Live comedian laying in bed, the name "Kim" can be seen on the right side of his chest. The ink looks fresher than some of his older tattoos, hinting that it's a newer addition. And that's not all – there's even debate that Kardashian herself is behind it.
Amanda Hirsch highlighted the new tat on her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast Instagram account on Sunday (March 13), causing many to wonder if Kardashian was the one responsible for the new ink.
"It looks like something done by someone who doesn't tattoo," one commenter wrote. "I have a big guess that he let Kim do it."
Fans pointed out that if Kardashian did tattoo her new boyfriend, she would be following in her older sister's footsteps. Last year, Kourtney Kardashian inked her own message on now-fiance Travis Barker, writing "I love you" on his arm. He also has her name tattooed over his heart.
"Is that Kim's handwriting," another commenter asked. "How Kravis of them!"
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and The King of Staten Island actor recently went official on Instagram after first being romantically linked in October 2021.