This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In Indiana

BLT? Italian? Ham and cheese? Grilled cheese? You can't go wrong with any of these delicious sandwich options!

But if you're looking for the best sandwich in your state, look no further! Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best sandwich in every state. Here's how they did it:

Yelp provided us with the top five ranked sandwich shops in each state, and for some states, we went with another selection other than the top one. We did this at our editorial discretion, as the number one restaurant didn't appear to be known for their sandwiches as much as other menu items. We also looked at reviews to find the sandwiches people raved about the most, and hand-picked what we felt was one of the top sandwiches to order at each place.

In Indiana, the best sandwich is The Walla Walla at Subito in Indianapolis. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about this sandwich joint:

Subito is known for its soup, sandwich, and macaroni salad meal combo. The staff at Subito bakes their signature Italian-inspired Garda rolls and soft rolls each morning from scratch. It doesn't get any fresher than that, folks. One Yelp reviewer recommends trying the Walla Walla, a sandwich that consists of black forest ham and Swiss cheese with green apple and honey dijon on ciabatta. Yum!

Subito is located at 34 N Delaware St in Indianapolis.

To see the full list of the best sandwiches by state, click here.