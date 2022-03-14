Woman Allegedly Stabbed Man In Retaliation For Death Of Iranian General

A woman is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly stabbed a man she met online in retaliation for the 2020 drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Police said that Nika Nikoubin, 21, met the victim on the website Plenty of Fish, and they booked a room together at the Sunset Station Casino in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

At one point during their sexual encounter, Nikoubin blindfolded her victim and then stabbed him in the neck "for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020."

The victim ran out of the room and called 911. He was not seriously injured and did not have to go to the hospital.

Nikoubin admitted to stabbing the man and told police that she became motivated to kill somebody after she heard the song Grave Digger.

She was taken into custody and was charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and burglary. A judge set her bail at $60,000.