Latto Debuts Cover Art For '777' Album

Latto has ascended to the top of the charts with songs like "Big Energy." Now, the Atlanta rapper is providing more insight on the LP ahead of its release.

On Monday night, March 14, the rapper, who was one of iHeart's On The Verge artists, dropped the official album cover for her 777 album. In the image, appears in an all-white outfit while standing in front of a white and baby blue dart board. She looks like she's dodging every knife thrown at her while she stands on a platform that has '777' written across it. She also includes the official release date for the album.