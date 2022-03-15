Latto Debuts Cover Art For '777' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 15, 2022
Latto has ascended to the top of the charts with songs like "Big Energy." Now, the Atlanta rapper is providing more insight on the LP ahead of its release.
On Monday night, March 14, the rapper, who was one of iHeart's On The Verge artists, dropped the official album cover for her 777 album. In the image, appears in an all-white outfit while standing in front of a white and baby blue dart board. She looks like she's dodging every knife thrown at her while she stands on a platform that has '777' written across it. She also includes the official release date for the album.
777 The Album.— BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 15, 2022
March 25th. pic.twitter.com/DEKuk0M2Tu
The project is shaping up to be a solid follow-up to her debut album Queen Of Da Souf. Earlier this month, Big Latto continued to hype up her fans when she dropped the next single off the album "Wheelie" featuring 21 Savage. A few days before the single dropped, the rapper, formally known as Mulatto, teased the song's feature in a TikTok video that gave away clues about the artist. She pointed out that the artist is "a rapper, a parent, has attended the Met Gala and has a Diamond record." While fans guessed big names like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, Latto shut down the rumors once she dropped the song and the music video.
She hasn't shared the official tracklist for the project just yet, but don't sleep. She may surprise us before the album arrives. Latto's 777 album is set to drop on March 25.