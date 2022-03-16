Can You Guess Nevada's Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie?
By Ginny Reese
March 17, 2022
It’s Girl Scout Cookie season! The iconic cookie flavors are well-loved, getting people all over the country excited when it’s time to buy them once again.
Influenster compiled a list of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie flavor in every state. According to the study, the must-have Girl Scout Cookie in Nevada is...
Thin Mints®
Thin Mints® reign were actually the favorite in most of the country, with its fellow cookie flavors Caramel deLites® and Samoas® tying for second place.
Here are every state's favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavors:
- Alaska: Thin Mints®
- Alabama: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®
- Arkansas: Thin Mints®
- Arizona: Thin Mints®
- California: Thin Mints®
- Colorado: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Connecticut: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®
- Washington D.C.: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®
- Delaware: Thin Mints®
- Florida: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Georgia: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Hawaii: Thin Mints®
- Iowa: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Idaho: Thin Mints®
- Illinois: Thin Mints®
- Indiana: Thin Mints®
- Kansas: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Kentucky: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Louisiana: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Massachusetts: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Maryland: Thin Mints®
- Maine: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Michigan: Thin Mints®
- Minnesota: Thin Mints®
- Missouri: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Mississippi: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®
- Montana: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®
- North Carolina: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- North Dakota: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Nebraska: Thin Mints®
- New Hampshire: Thin Mints®
- New Jersey: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- New Mexico: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Nevada: Thin Mints®
- New York: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Ohio: Thin Mints®
- Oklahoma: Thin Mints®
- Oregon: Thin Mints®
- Pennsylvania: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Rhode Island: Thin Mints®
- South Carolina: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®
- South Dakota: Thin Mints®
- Tennessee: Thin Mints®
- Texas: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Utah: Thin Mints®
- Virginia: Thin Mints®
- Vermont: Do-si-dos® / Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Washington: Caramel deLites® / Samoas®
- Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs®
- West Virginia: Thin Mints®
- Wyoming: Do-si-dos® / Peanut Butter Sandwich