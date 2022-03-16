Woman Arrested After 'Cleaning All The Witches' At Nashville Home

A woman in Nashville was arrested earlier this week after reportedly breaking into a home and "cleaning all the witches."

According to WKRN, Metro Nashville police responded to reports of an active burglary on Tuesday (March 15) night at a home near Music Row after the victim found the suspect inside the Sigler Street residence. The victim told police that the woman, later identified as 30-year-old Megan Mayo, said she was "cleaning all the witches."

Police claim that Mayo brought a garden hose inside the home, spraying water along the floor and throwing debris, such as clothes and toilet paper, around the house. She also reportedly gathered some of the victim's personal items in trash bags which were found by the front door.

After Mayo left the home, she made her way to the Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street, followed by one of the victim's neighbors. Police eventually caught up to her on the roof of the bar and took her into custody, the news outlet reports. According to an arrest warrant, Mayo confirmed that she had entered houses she thought were abandoned, adding that she was cleaning up what she said was "trash" around the victim's home for about an hour.

Mayo was taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism. According to the news outlet, the damages caused by the water were estimated to cost around $1,000.