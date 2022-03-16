Woman Arrested After 'Cleaning All The Witches' At Nashville Home

By Sarah Tate

March 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A woman in Nashville was arrested earlier this week after reportedly breaking into a home and "cleaning all the witches."

According to WKRN, Metro Nashville police responded to reports of an active burglary on Tuesday (March 15) night at a home near Music Row after the victim found the suspect inside the Sigler Street residence. The victim told police that the woman, later identified as 30-year-old Megan Mayo, said she was "cleaning all the witches."

Police claim that Mayo brought a garden hose inside the home, spraying water along the floor and throwing debris, such as clothes and toilet paper, around the house. She also reportedly gathered some of the victim's personal items in trash bags which were found by the front door.

After Mayo left the home, she made her way to the Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street, followed by one of the victim's neighbors. Police eventually caught up to her on the roof of the bar and took her into custody, the news outlet reports. According to an arrest warrant, Mayo confirmed that she had entered houses she thought were abandoned, adding that she was cleaning up what she said was "trash" around the victim's home for about an hour.

Mayo was taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism. According to the news outlet, the damages caused by the water were estimated to cost around $1,000.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.