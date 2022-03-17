DJ Khaled Teases Special Guests For His "Biggest Album"

DJ Khaled is a master at curating performances with his famous friends and putting together top-tier collaborations. Ahead of his upcoming album, the Miami-based artist has been giving fans a sneak-peak at some the special guests he plans to have on the project.

On Thursday, March 17, Khaled hit up his Instagram timeline to share images from his studio session with Gunna. The "Shining" artist provided photos of him and Gunna chilling in the back seat of his Maybach 62 Landaulet along with a soundless video of Gunna laying down some vocals. In the caption of another post about the "Pushin' P" rapper, Khaled indicates that his next LP is his "biggest album" yet.

"While everyone hugging they pillow , We making ANOTHER ONE ☝🏽 @gunna x @djkhaled My biggest album in the works ALBUM MODE @wethebestmusic," Khaled wrote.