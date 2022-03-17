DJ Khaled Teases Special Guests For His "Biggest Album"
By Tony M. Centeno
March 17, 2022
DJ Khaled is a master at curating performances with his famous friends and putting together top-tier collaborations. Ahead of his upcoming album, the Miami-based artist has been giving fans a sneak-peak at some the special guests he plans to have on the project.
On Thursday, March 17, Khaled hit up his Instagram timeline to share images from his studio session with Gunna. The "Shining" artist provided photos of him and Gunna chilling in the back seat of his Maybach 62 Landaulet along with a soundless video of Gunna laying down some vocals. In the caption of another post about the "Pushin' P" rapper, Khaled indicates that his next LP is his "biggest album" yet.
"While everyone hugging they pillow , We making ANOTHER ONE ☝🏽 @gunna x @djkhaled My biggest album in the works ALBUM MODE @wethebestmusic," Khaled wrote.
Gunna is just the latest artist to be showcased as one of Khaled's featured guests on his 13th studio album. In recent weeks, Khaled has posted photos and videos of him in the studio with other rappers like Vory, Rod Wave, Lil Durk, Chance The Rapper, Future and Kanye West.
On the music front, Khaled hasn't dropped a song since last year when he collaborated with Sech for "Borracho" as well as Fat Joe and Amorphous for "Sunshine (The Light)." Khaled has yet to reveal the official album title and release date for his follow-up to his 2020 LP Khaled Khaled. However, after leading the festivities at the NBA All-Star concert in Cleveland and landing deals with companies like Protégé, it's likely that Khaled is preparing to make some big announcements about the project very soon.
Scroll down to see who DJ Khaled's been in the studio with lately.