Here Are The Top 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds In Chicago

We all have different opinions about which dog breeds are the best, but research does not lie.

The American Kennel Club released a list of the most popular dog breeds in specific cities.

Here is what the report had to say about the number 1 most popular dog in the United States:

"The Labrador Retriever was the most popular dog breed in the United States in 2021 — for the 31st year in a row, no less! (It usurped the Cocker Spaniel in 1991, and hasn't let go of the No. 1 spot since.) But when looking at the most popular dog breeds in specific cities across the country, the Lab doesn’t always reign supreme."

With so many different breeds to choose from, several states vary in which type of pup takes the top spot.

So, what are the top five most popular dog breeds in Chicago?

Most Popular Dog Breeds in Chicago:

French Bulldog Golden Retriever Labrador Retriever Bulldog German Shepherd Dog

According to another report with the American Kennel Club, here are the top 10 most popular dog breeds of 2021 in the United States:

Retrievers (Labrador) French Bulldogs Retrievers (Golden) German Shepherd Dogs Poodles Bulldogs Beagles Rottweilers Pointers (German Shorthaired) Dachshunds

Click here to see the top five most popular dog breeds in various cities.