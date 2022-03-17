Here's Where You Can Find The Best Pickles In Utah

By Dani Medina

March 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Pickles. You either love 'em or you hate 'em.

Whatever your stance on pickles, there's only one spot in your state dubbed the best place to find them. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best pickles in every state. Interested yet? Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about it:

While you could go ahead and indulge in a jar from your local grocery store, restaurants and shops in each state sell their own takes on these crisp, briny treats—and you don't have to go far to find the best pickles in your state. But with so many options out there, trying to track down the very best pickle can prove challenging. After scouring online reviews and listening to what snack lovers have to say, here's how to find the optimal take on this snack or sandwich topper in your region.

In Utah, you can find the best pickles at R&R BBQ. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up their choice:

Reddit agrees that R&R BBQ serves up some seriously good pickles and the critics can't deny this claim. Restaurant Guru also gave this eatery a shoutout, claiming they serve up some delicious pickles that can win anyone over.

There are several R&R BBQ locations throughout Utah.

To see the full list of where to find the best pickles in every state, click here.

