The Game Defends Kanye West Amid Instagram Suspension
By Tony M. Centeno
March 17, 2022
After he appeared alongside Ye is one of his more controversial songs off Donda 2, The Game has come to Kanye West's defense amid the Chicago native's ongoing issues on social media.
In an Instagram post he shared early hours of Thursday morning, March 17, Game, born Jayceon Taylor, aired out his frustration with IG after they temporarily suspended Ye's account for 24 hours. Under the image that reads "#FreeYe," Taylor believes that the photo sharing app should focus their efforts on hateful content that's fueling the war in Ukraine and the racist comments about the treatment of the Africans in the country rather than Ye's derogatory antics on the 'Gram.
"IG funny as hell with what they say violates their policies etc," Game wrote in his caption. "It’s a whole war going on in Ukraine & hate posts surrounding it that add fuel to the fire + Africans being violated & barred from crossing borders to safety with racists comments/content attached…. and y’all zero’d in on Ye’s posts about the protection of his children, his fatherhood & him speaking his truth in defense to the coonery displayed by other verified users on this app that further complicate his situation in regards to his family. #FreeYe @kanyewest #Numinati"
Ye was suspended from Instagram shortly after he went on a tirade against Pete Davidson, a writer from SNL, D.L. Hughley, and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. A spokesperson from Meta, who owns the app, said the company flagged Ye's posts as "hate speech, harassment, and bullying." Although he's barred from posting, commenting and sending DM's for a little bit longer, Meta asserted that they will take further action if Ye continues to make more unhinged posts.