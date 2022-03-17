The Game Defends Kanye West Amid Instagram Suspension

"IG funny as hell with what they say violates their policies etc," Game wrote in his caption. "It’s a whole war going on in Ukraine & hate posts surrounding it that add fuel to the fire + Africans being violated & barred from crossing borders to safety with racists comments/content attached…. and y’all zero’d in on Ye’s posts about the protection of his children, his fatherhood & him speaking his truth in defense to the coonery displayed by other verified users on this app that further complicate his situation in regards to his family. #FreeYe @kanyewest #Numinati"

Ye was suspended from Instagram shortly after he went on a tirade against Pete Davidson, a writer from SNL, D.L. Hughley, and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. A spokesperson from Meta, who owns the app, said the company flagged Ye's posts as "hate speech, harassment, and bullying." Although he's barred from posting, commenting and sending DM's for a little bit longer, Meta asserted that they will take further action if Ye continues to make more unhinged posts.