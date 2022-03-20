24 People Injured, 1 Dead After Arkansas Car Show Shooting

By Yashira C.

March 20, 2022

Display of classic automobiles at Indiana car show. Colorful. Summer.
Photo: Getty Images

DUMAS, Ark. — At least one person is dead and 24 people are injured after a shooting took place at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas on Saturday (March 19.)

The shooting began around 7:15 p.m. when multiple people reportedly fired into the crowd, according to officials.

The police said that children were injured during the shooting. At least five people were taken by helicopter to hospitals in the area.

One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting as of now, but police are still searching for others who may have been involved.

The Arkansas State Police are assisting the Dumas Police Department in the search for additional suspects.

