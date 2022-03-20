Travis Barker Defends Kourtney Kardashian Wearing Cannibal Corpse Shirt

By Katrina Nattress

March 20, 2022

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Last year, former Cannibal Corpse singer Chris Barnes called Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian "Posers" after paparazzi snapped a picture of the reality star wearing a Cannibal Corpse shirt while out and about with her beau.

During a recent interview with Revolver, Barker addressed the comment after mentioning how he and punk-rap group Ho99o9 bonded over their love for the band.

"To speak on that, that’s the lamest s**t ever," he said bluntly. "Obviously my fiancée doesn’t listen to Cannibal Corpse, but I do. I grew up loving them. For [someone] to mention that in a negative light — f**king lame, you know? She’s wearing it because she’s cold. She’s not claiming she knows every song. But I do! I bought every album, and I learned how to play every album."

"I grew up a punk-rock kid, [but] everything with punk rock — 'I’m more punk than you' — just f**k all that. Be stoked that people are into music. Music is beautiful! It changes people’s lives. It creates the best memories. Just celebrate it, you know?" he added. "But, yeah… I have a gang of Cannibal Corpse T-shirts. [Laughs] I still love them. I have a gang of King Diamond T-shirts and rare Slayer shirts because I f**king love those bands. I grew up on them. Even though I’m, you know, whatever the world wants to view me as — 'Oh, that’s blink-182’s drummer' — actually that guy was playing in a garage with a bunch of speed-metal kids, listening to D.R.I. and S.O.D. I enjoyed every f**king minute of it."

Cannibal Corpse
