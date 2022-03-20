Travis Barker Defends Kourtney Kardashian Wearing Cannibal Corpse Shirt
By Katrina Nattress
March 20, 2022
Last year, former Cannibal Corpse singer Chris Barnes called Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian "Posers" after paparazzi snapped a picture of the reality star wearing a Cannibal Corpse shirt while out and about with her beau.
During a recent interview with Revolver, Barker addressed the comment after mentioning how he and punk-rap group Ho99o9 bonded over their love for the band.
"To speak on that, that’s the lamest s**t ever," he said bluntly. "Obviously my fiancée doesn’t listen to Cannibal Corpse, but I do. I grew up loving them. For [someone] to mention that in a negative light — f**king lame, you know? She’s wearing it because she’s cold. She’s not claiming she knows every song. But I do! I bought every album, and I learned how to play every album."
"I grew up a punk-rock kid, [but] everything with punk rock — 'I’m more punk than you' — just f**k all that. Be stoked that people are into music. Music is beautiful! It changes people’s lives. It creates the best memories. Just celebrate it, you know?" he added. "But, yeah… I have a gang of Cannibal Corpse T-shirts. [Laughs] I still love them. I have a gang of King Diamond T-shirts and rare Slayer shirts because I f**king love those bands. I grew up on them. Even though I’m, you know, whatever the world wants to view me as — 'Oh, that’s blink-182’s drummer' — actually that guy was playing in a garage with a bunch of speed-metal kids, listening to D.R.I. and S.O.D. I enjoyed every f**king minute of it."