This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina

Nachos are one of the most popular and beloved appetizers thanks to the variety in toppings and how addictive they can be. Whether you're ordering for the table or want them all to yourself, they are always a hit.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best nachos and compiled a list of the best dish in each state by using reviews, ratings and feedback from both locals and visitors alike. According to the site:

"There are few appetizers more popular than nachos. It's the ultimate sharable comfort dish, containing some of our favorite indulgent ingredients like melted cheese and creamy guacamole on a base of tortilla chips or some other crunchy snack."

So which North Carolina restaurant has the best nachos in the state?

Raleigh Times Bar

Two words: barbecue nachos. If you've never had this Southern-inspired take on the classic, you are missing out. Raleigh Times in Raleigh serves up the best nachos in North Carolina, largely in part because of using its smoky specialty to top the fan-favorite app.

Raleigh Times Bar is located at 14 E. Hargett Street.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best nachos in North Carolina:

"Located in the former headquarters of its namesake newspaper, Raleigh Times Bar is known for being a fun hangout spot where there's often live music. The Pit-Cooked BBQ Nachos are a magical collaboration with the bar's sister restaurant, The Pit. Made with fresh jalapeño, cilantro, cheddar and jack cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole, you've got your choice of chicken tinga, black beans, and The Pit Authentic BBQ's Chopped Pork (Barbacoa or Al Pastor).

Check out the full list here to see the best nachos in each state.