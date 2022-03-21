Watch Jabari Banks Freestyle About 'Bel-Air' Success & More

Banks freestyle wasn't that bad. The actor dropped a few dope lines about how he's garnered plenty of fame over the past few months over Fabolous' "Breathe" and Freeway's "What We Do." Although he was able to get a few bars off, they weren't enough to get a standing ovation from Charlamagne.

"I'm nodding my head to the beat now, not your raps," Charlamagne told Banks after his freestyle over Fab's joint.

While Charlamagne didn't seem impressed, Banks' fans still gave him props. In the comment section, fans were saluting the actor for being brave enough to rap off the top of his head. Some even compared his skills to the real Will Smith. Nonetheless, it seemed like Banks enjoyed laying down the freestyle.

Banks may not have learned to rap from the real Will Smith, but he remains forever inspired by the actor-rapper. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest last month, Bank praised Smith and said he aims to continue to "create something legendary in the way that he has."

"I love what I do," Banks told Seacrest. "I'm deeply inspired by Will Smith and his journey and I hope to create something legendary in the way that he has and hopefully they'll recreate my work 20 years from now."

Watch The Breakfast Club's full interview with Jabari Banks below.