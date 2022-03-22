4 Arizona Teens Facing Criminal Charges After Viral TikTok Challenge

Four young men were arrested in southern Arizona on Sunday after participating in a viral TikTok challenge, reported 12 News.

The viral challenge has older teenager shooting Orbeez, or little gel balls, at younger kids. The worst part is that they are freezing the gel balls before shooting them at the kids.

According to the Yuma Police Department, officers received calls at about 11:30 p.m. regarding bystanders who had been shot by the projectiles. One of the victims had an injury to their face.

Officers later found the vehicle, which had gel pellets and a blaster gun inside. Yuma police said that the teens, who were between the ages of 17 and 19, were likely participating in the "Orbeez Challenge" that's been going around on social media.

Other police departments all across the country are also reporting arrests relating to the viral challenge. One teen was arrested in Florida last week after allegedly shooting the gel pellets at an Amazon driver.

Yuma police are encouraging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of the challenge and the consequences that it brings.