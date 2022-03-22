This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In South Carolina

While eating a balanced diet can help keep you healthy, sometimes you just want a decadent meal to satisfy your cravings. However, it can be easy to go a bit overboard thanks to the hidden calories and fat that can impact your health.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the least healthy restaurant orders around, and one eatery in North Charleston got the top spot for South Carolina. According to the site:

"When it comes to dining out, sometimes you need to indulge to satisfy that hard-to-hit craving. It's okay to order the occasional extra-large burger, decadent dessert, or plate of French fries. However, some restaurants pack way more calories into their meals than you can even guess. Knowing which restaurants offer up the most unhealthy meals can keep you out of trouble — especially if you find yourself in the area with mega cravings."

So which South Carolina restaurant has the unhealthiest order in the state?

Big Billy's Burger Joint