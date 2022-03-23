Lil Wayne, Fat Joe, Angie Martinez & More Appear In 'Mixtape: The Movie'

The documentary will feature a ton of appearances from veteran DJ's like Kid Capri, DJ Kay Slay and Tony Touch to glorified rappers like KRS-One, 2 Chainz, Bun B, Lil Wayne and Fat Joe. Other special guests include Angie Martinez, DJ Drama, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled and plenty more.

"You can never disrespect a mixtape," Khaled says in the trailer.

"The mixtape was everything,” boasts Lil Wayne.

Mixtape: The Movie is a documentary that's at least three years in the making. Back in 2019, then-chairman and CEO of Def Jam Paul Rosenberg revealed the plans for the film. He told Variety that the documentary would help shed light on “a vital part of the history of the culture and the genre we don’t feel has been really examined thoroughly and properly enough or given its day.” The film is directed by Omar Acosta, who also made the doc Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives, and produced by Mercury Studios and Saboteur in partnership with Def Jam.

The documentary is expected to make its debut on April 7 at the United Palace in New York City. Special guest Jadakiss will be in the building for a special performance. Cop your tickets for the premiere here and watch the trailer for Mixtape: The Movie below.