This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina
By Sarah Tate
March 23, 2022
While eating a balanced diet can help keep you healthy, sometimes you just want a decadent meal to satisfy your cravings. However, it can be easy to go a bit overboard thanks to the hidden calories and fat that can impact your health.
Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the least healthy restaurant orders around, and one eatery in Wilmington got the top spot for North Carolina. According to the site:
"When it comes to dining out, sometimes you need to indulge to satisfy that hard-to-hit craving. It's okay to order the occasional extra-large burger, decadent dessert, or plate of French fries. However, some restaurants pack way more calories into their meals than you can even guess. Knowing which restaurants offer up the most unhealthy meals can keep you out of trouble — especially if you find yourself in the area with mega cravings."
So which North Carolina restaurant has the unhealthiest order in the state?
Winnie's Tavern
According to the list, Winnie's Tavern (also called Wilmington's Best Burgers) serves up the unhealthiest order in the state with its indulgent Trailer Park Burger, complete with fried green tomatoes, bacon and pimento cheese.
Winnie's Tavern is located at 1895 Burnett Boulevard in Wilmington.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:
"Wilmington's Best Burgers claims to have the ideal version of this popular sandwich but they also have massive portions and several deep-fried items. Their Trailer Park Burger comes loaded with fried green tomatoes, bacon, and a slew of other toppings. You can get it with an Impossible Burger, though!"
Check out the list here to see the unhealthiest meal in each state.