60-Year-Old Man Fights Off Chicago Teen Who Tried To Steal His Phone

Two teenagers were arrested after they attempted to steal a cell phone from a 60-year-old man. Authorities in Chicago said that the victim was walking down the street when 18-year-old Fred Wolfe jumped out of a GMC Acadia and tried to take his cell phone.

The man was able to fight off the teen, who got back into the car and fled the scene. The man then flagged down nearby police officers to report what happened.

As the man was speaking with officers, the car drove by again, and the man was able to identify the occupants of the vehicle.

The officers then chased down the vehicle and arrested Wolfe, along with the driver, identified as 19-year-old Armonie Lewis. The teens were taken into custody and charged with one felony count of attempted robbery. Lewis was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving without a license and given a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

According to CWBChicago, Lewis told investigators that she had no idea that Wolfe would try to rob somebody when he asked her to pull over.

The two teens were released after posting a 10% deposit bond of $200. They were ordered to stay in their homes from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Wolfe was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.