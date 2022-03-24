Miranda Lambert to Play Intimate Nashville Show: How to Watch

Miranda Lambert is releasing her new album, Palomino, on April 29th, but ahead of the project's release, the country star is performing a special and intimate show for fans at her Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, and fans across the country can watch on April 6th.

Palomino is Lambert's ninth full-length album following 2019's Wildcard, and show cases 15 new songs, including the previously-released "If I Was a Cowboy" and "Strange," as well as a guest appearance from The B-52's. In announcing her new album, Miranda explained, "This record takes you on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories."

During her exclusive iHeartCountry LIVE show, Lambert will perform some of her new music, as well as fan favorites, and open up about her new album and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Amy Brown.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry LIVE with Miranda Lambert on Wednesday, April 6th at 7pm PT local time via iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartCountry LIVE with Miranda Lambert by listening to some of her Palomino songs below.