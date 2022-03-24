This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
March 24, 2022
What tastes good isn't always the best for your body. Plenty of U.S. restaurants take pride in serving up the sweetest, greasiest, and most downright delicious things you can imagine. Whether it's a huge burger with seven patties, a stack of pancakes loaded with sweet fixings, or a wide pizza with too many toppings to count, some people can get creative with ridiculous orders.
If you've ever been interested in trying these enormous sources of calories, look no further than Eat This, Not That! The website rounded up the most insane restaurant orders in every state.
The unhealthiest thing you could possibly order in Colorado is...
The Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids at Bad Daddy's!
Writers explained the over-the-top philosophy of Bad Daddy's:
"Bad Daddy Burger bar takes pride in their over-the-top burgers. One slogan on their website says, 'People have called our burgers totally insane, we'll take that as a compliment' and another reads, 'These are the Andre the Giant of salads, don't bring your mini-me appetite.' The Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids lives up to its name with over-the-top cheesy and bacony toppings. Needless to say, it's not on the lighter side."
If you're interested in trying this calorie-heavy burger, Bad Daddy's has multiple locations across Colorado, including Denver and Colorado Springs. You can also find them in other states, as well.
Click here to see Eat This' full list of unbelievable restaurant orders.