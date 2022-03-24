This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
March 24, 2022
What tastes good isn't always the best for your body. Plenty of U.S. restaurants take pride in serving up the sweetest, greasiest, and most downright delicious things you can imagine. Whether it's a huge burger with seven patties, a stack of pancakes loaded with sweet fixings, or a wide pizza with too many toppings to count, some people can get creative with ridiculous orders.
If you've ever been interested in trying these enormous sources of calories, look no further than Eat This, Not That! The website rounded up the most insane restaurant orders in every state.
The unhealthiest thing you could possibly order in Oregon is...
The Homer at Voodoo Doughnut!
"You expect any restaurant specializing in donuts to be on the higher calorie scale, and this iconic sweet spot takes sugar-packed pastries to the next level," writers say. "Their signature desserts, like the Mango Tango or The Homer, should be a once-in-a-while treat." They also have other delectable treats like the maple bar, which is topped with two bacon slices, and Dirt, a donut with chunky pieces of Oreo on top.
If you're interested in trying these sugar bombs, Voodoo Doughnut has multiple locations across Portland and Oregon. They also have locations in Texas, Colorado, Florida, and Washington state.
Click here to see Eat This' full list of unbelievable restaurant orders.