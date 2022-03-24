This Is The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

March 24, 2022

Woman Eating Large Slice Of Pizza
Photo: Getty Images

What tastes good isn't always the best for your body. Plenty of U.S. restaurants take pride in serving up the sweetest, greasiest, and most downright delicious things you can imagine. Whether it's a huge burger with seven patties, a stack of pancakes loaded with sweet fixings, or a wide pizza with too many toppings to count, some people can get creative with ridiculous orders.

If you've ever been interested in trying these enormous sources of calories, look no further than Eat This, Not That! The website rounded up the most insane restaurant orders in every state.

The unhealthiest thing you could possibly order in Oregon is...

The Homer at Voodoo Doughnut!

"You expect any restaurant specializing in donuts to be on the higher calorie scale, and this iconic sweet spot takes sugar-packed pastries to the next level," writers say. "Their signature desserts, like the Mango Tango or The Homer, should be a once-in-a-while treat." They also have other delectable treats like the maple bar, which is topped with two bacon slices, and Dirt, a donut with chunky pieces of Oreo on top.

If you're interested in trying these sugar bombs, Voodoo Doughnut has multiple locations across Portland and Oregon. They also have locations in Texas, Colorado, Florida, and Washington state.

Click here to see Eat This' full list of unbelievable restaurant orders.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.