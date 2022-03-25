Kentucky Kingdom Launches Perks For The Youngest Thrill Seekers

Kentucky Kingdom is offering some free thrills for the park's youngest visitors. Spectrum News 1 reported that for a limited time, the park is offering free season passes for kids between ages 3 and 5.

Kentucky Kingdom launched the new Pre-K Season Pass program on Friday for the 2022 season, which begins on Saturday, April 30th.

Parents can register their kids for the season pass online by clicking here. You will need printed or digital documentation proving the child's age to activate the Pre-K Season Pass. Once you register your child, you can activate the child's pass between 12 and 4 p.m. on April 2-3, April 9-10, and April 16.

The best part is that parents aren't required to purchase their own season pass since the Pre-K Season Pass is paired with a single-day adult admission.

Tiffany Felts, Kentucky Kingdom's director of sales and marketing, said, "With spring in full swing and parents in planning mode for warm weather activities, we’re excited to provide visitors of all ages with more opportunities to create memories worth repeating."

Click here to learn more.