This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

March 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best waffles in each state, from chicken and waffles in the South to decadent dessert waffles up North. According to the site:

"Waffles are the light and crispy cousin of pancakes. Whether you eat a stack for breakfast or dinner, they truly make for a lovely treat."

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best waffles in the state?

Sweet Belgium

According to the list, this family-owned and operated shop serves up the best Belgian waffles in all of South Carolina. Order a box to go or build your own waffle with toppings like marshmallows, salted caramel sauce, walnuts, strawberries and whipped cream, plus many more.

Sweet Belgium is located at 424 King Street in Charleston.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best waffles in South Carolina:

"Sweet Belgium serves up waffles by the dozen and half dozen — just like a donut shop! You can pick from a variety of flavors, including coconut glazed, dark chocolate rainbow, and lemon-lime. If a dozen waffles does sound like a bit too much, you can order a single waffle ... with all of the toppings you could possibly imagine."

Check out the full list here to see which restaurants have the best waffles in each state.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.