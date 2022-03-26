Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In April 2022
By Dani Medina
March 26, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh.
As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — so make sure you watch it now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) Netflix in April 2022:
April 1
- 300 (2006)
- A River Runs Through It (1992)
- Ali (2001)
- As Good as It Gets (1997)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 1)
- Bee Movie (2007)
- Best of the Best (1989)
- Blood Diamond (2006)
- Braveheart (1995)
- Bright Star (2009)
- Caddyshack (1980)
- Caddyshack 2 (1988)
- Cadillac Records (2008)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)
- Crocodile Dundee II (1988)
- Cross: Rise of the Villains (2019)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Deuces (2016)
- Eight Legged Freaks (2002)
- Elaan (1971)
- Five Nights in Maine (2015)
- Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove (2010)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
- Good Burger (1997)
- Gremlins (1984)
- Happy Feet Two (2011)
- Hoff the Record (Seasons 1-2)
- Hook (1991)
- iCarly (Seasons 1-2)
- I Love You, Man (2009)
- In the Cut (2003)
- Interview with the Vampire (1994)
- Jagat (2015)
- Jonah Hex (2010)
- Jumanji (1995)
- Katt Williams: American Hustle (The Movie) (2007)
- Kicko & Super Speedo – 1 Season (2018)
- Killa (2014)
- Kiss & Cry (2017)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- LIFE 2.0 (2010)
- Live by Night (2016)
- Loaded (Season 1)
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
- Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
- Maximum Risk (1996)
- Metro (2016)
- Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)
- Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
- My Dog Skip (2000)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- Paranormal Activity (2007)
- Peasants Rebellion (2018)
- Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1)
- Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
- Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
- Rise of the Guardians (2012)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Salaakhen (1975)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Stargate (1994)
- That’s My Boy (2012)
- The Hangover (2009)
- The Holiday (2006)
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- The Legend of Zorro (2005)
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Lost Boys (1987)
- The NeverEnding Story (1984)
- The New Guy (2002)
- The Runaways (2010)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002)
- The Tenth Man (2016)
- The Ugly Truth (2009)
- There Will Be Blood (2007)
- Think Like a Man (2012)
- Troy (2004)
- Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
- Unthinkable (2010)
- Watchmen (2009)
- White Boy (2017)
- Wild Wild West (1999)
- Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure (2019)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Woo (1998)
- Yanik Koza (Burned Cocoon) (Season 1)
- Year One (2009)
April 2
- Air Strike (2018)
- Pablo (Season 1)
- Star Trek: The Next Generation (Seasons 1-7)
- The DUFF (2015)
April 3
- Truth or Dare (2017)
April 4
- Tango (2018)
April 5
- Dark Light (2019)
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)
April 6
- The Florida Project (2017)
April 9
- House of the Witch (2017)
April 11
- Going in Style (2017)
April 12
- Macho (2016)
April 13
- Surviving R. Kelly Lifetime Collection including:
- Surviving R. Kelly (1 Season)
- Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (1 Season)
- Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact (2019)
April 14
- We Are Family (2016)
April 15
- Bibi and Tina (2014)
- Bibi and Tina II (2014)
- Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys (2016)
- Bollywood Calling (2001)
- Rainbow Jelly (2018)
- Shortcut Safari (2016)
- The Master (2012)
- The Wedding Party (2016)
- Time Is Illmatic (2014)
April 16
- A Little Chaos (2014)
- About Time (2013)
- Time Trap (2017)
April 18
- Light in the Dark (2019)
- ParaNorman (2012)
- The Chalet (Limited Series)
April 19
- A Plastic Ocean (2016)
- Miss Sloane
April 20
- KO One (2005)
- My Dear Boy (2017)
April 22
- The Set Up (2019)
April 25
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
- W1A (Seasons 1-3)
April 26
- The Artist (2011)
April 27
- August: Osage County (2013)
April 30
- El señor de los Cielos (Seasons 1-7)
- Hostel (2005)
Here's what's coming to Netflix in April 2022.