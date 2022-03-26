Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In April 2022

By Dani Medina

March 26, 2022

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh.

As a new month rolls in, it's time for Netflix to remove some titles from its database. Some fan favorites are unfortunately leaving Netflix — so make sure you watch it now while you can! Here's a look at what titles are leaving (and coming to) Netflix in April 2022:

April 1

  • 300 (2006)
  • A River Runs Through It (1992)
  • Ali (2001)
  • As Good as It Gets (1997)
  • Bad Teacher (2011)
  • Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 1)
  • Bee Movie (2007)
  • Best of the Best (1989)
  • Blood Diamond (2006)
  • Braveheart (1995)
  • Bright Star (2009)
  • Caddyshack (1980)
  • Caddyshack 2 (1988)
  • Cadillac Records (2008)
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)
  • Crocodile Dundee II (1988)
  • Cross: Rise of the Villains (2019)
  • Despicable Me (2010)
  • Despicable Me 2 (2013)
  • Deuces (2016)
  • Eight Legged Freaks (2002)
  • Elaan (1971)
  • Five Nights in Maine (2015)
  • Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove (2010)
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
  • Good Burger (1997)
  • Gremlins (1984)
  • Happy Feet Two (2011)
  • Hoff the Record (Seasons 1-2)
  • Hook (1991)
  • iCarly (Seasons 1-2)
  • I Love You, Man (2009)
  • In the Cut (2003)
  • Interview with the Vampire (1994)
  • Jagat (2015)
  • Jonah Hex (2010)
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • Katt Williams: American Hustle (The Movie) (2007)
  • Kicko & Super Speedo – 1 Season (2018)
  • Killa (2014)
  • Kiss & Cry (2017)
  • Kung Fu Panda (2008)
  • LIFE 2.0 (2010)
  • Live by Night (2016)
  • Loaded (Season 1)
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
  • Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
  • Maximum Risk (1996)
  • Metro (2016)
  • Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)
  • Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
  • My Dog Skip (2000)
  • Nacho Libre (2006)
  • Paranormal Activity (2007)
  • Peasants Rebellion (2018)
  • Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1)
  • Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
  • Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
  • Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
  • Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
  • Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
  • Rise of the Guardians (2012)
  • Runaway Bride (1999)
  • Salaakhen (1975)
  • Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • Stargate (1994)
  • That’s My Boy (2012)
  • The Hangover (2009)
  • The Holiday (2006)
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • The Legend of Zorro (2005)
  • The Longest Yard (2005)
  • The Lost Boys (1987)
  • The NeverEnding Story (1984)
  • The New Guy (2002)
  • The Runaways (2010)
  • The Sum of All Fears (2002)
  • The Tenth Man (2016)
  • The Ugly Truth (2009)
  • There Will Be Blood (2007)
  • Think Like a Man (2012)
  • Troy (2004)
  • Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)
  • Unthinkable (2010)
  • Watchmen (2009)
  • White Boy (2017)
  • Wild Wild West (1999)
  • Willy and the Guardians of the Lake: Tales from the Lakeside Winter Adventure (2019)
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
  • Woo (1998)
  • Yanik Koza (Burned Cocoon) (Season 1)
  • Year One (2009)

April 2

  • Air Strike (2018)
  • Pablo (Season 1)
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation (Seasons 1-7)
  • The DUFF (2015)

April 3

  • Truth or Dare (2017)

April 4

  • Tango (2018)

April 5

  • Dark Light (2019)
  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

April 6

  • The Florida Project (2017)

April 9

  • House of the Witch (2017)

April 11

  • Going in Style (2017)

April 12

  • Macho (2016)

April 13

  • Surviving R. Kelly Lifetime Collection including:
    • Surviving R. Kelly (1 Season)
    • Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (1 Season)
    • Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact (2019)

April 14

  • We Are Family (2016)

April 15

  • Bibi and Tina (2014)
  • Bibi and Tina II (2014)
  • Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys (2016)
  • Bollywood Calling (2001)
  • Rainbow Jelly (2018)
  • Shortcut Safari (2016)
  • The Master (2012)
  • The Wedding Party (2016)
  • Time Is Illmatic (2014)

April 16

  • A Little Chaos (2014)
  • About Time (2013)
  • Time Trap (2017)

April 18

  • Light in the Dark (2019)
  • ParaNorman (2012)
  • The Chalet (Limited Series)

April 19

  • A Plastic Ocean (2016)
  • Miss Sloane

April 20

  • KO One (2005)
  • My Dear Boy (2017)

April 22

  • The Set Up (2019)

April 25

  • King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
  • W1A (Seasons 1-3)

April 26

  • The Artist (2011)

April 27

  • August: Osage County (2013)

April 30

  • El señor de los Cielos (Seasons 1-7)
  • Hostel (2005)

