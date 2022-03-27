Country Singer Jeff Carson Dies At 58

Country singer Jeff Carson has died at the age of 58. Carson's publicist Jeremy Westby told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday (March 26) that he died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 16, 1963. He got his start singing in church and later moved to Branson, Missouri where he began writing songs and performing locally before heading to Nashville, TN. In 1995, he landed a record deal with Curb Records, where he released his single "Yeah Buddy" which gave him his first song on the charts. He then released “Not on Your Love” that same year which hit No. 1, followed by his single “The Car” which reached the top five and earned the singer the Academy of Country Music Award for video of the year.

After releasing three studio albums, Carson decided to step away from music in 2009 to start a new career as a law enforcement officer. He was a member of the Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee, until his death. He made his return to music in 2019 with a new version of the previously recorded song “God Save the World.” Carson had signed with Encore Music Group and was working on music with vocalists Michael Ray and Darryl Worley.

He is survived by his wife Kim Cooper Carson, son Dayton Grei Herndon Carson, and other family members.