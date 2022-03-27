Stevie Nicks Pens Heartbreaking Poem For Taylor Hawkins

When news broke that Taylor Hawkins passed away Friday night (March 25), the music world flocked to social media to mourn the loss of the beloved Foo Fighters drummer.

Stevie Nicks took some time to gather her thoughts and shared an elaborate tribute to her friend, which included photobooth pictures, fond memories, and a heartbreaking poem.

"I just have to say~ ​Thank goodness for the photo booth in the Foo Fighters studio. Because of these pictures my friendship with Taylor will always be at my fingertips," she wrote on Instagram. "He always came to my shows. He and his best friend Dave even let me be a Foo Fighter for a little while. We recorded a kick ass version of Gold Dust Woman (live) and at the end of the song I yelled out 'Best Gold Dust Woman ever~' ​​​​​​​And I meant it."

"​Taylor was very handsome and he was very cute," the Fleetwood Mac singer continued. "Sometimes that combination is way better than “beautiful.” I think it’s everything. He had a huge heart and a glorious smile. When he walked into the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad…"

Read the poem and see Nicks' full tribute below.

I am sad now

I am really sad

It’s like rolling thunder

Yes, that’s what I said

It’s like a bad dream~

Comes like a wave~

Gives you a moment

And then drags you away.

Our hearts are broken,

We will never be the same.

As I write these words~

I feel the pain.

But I will always remember~

That the laughter and the fame

Brought us together

To play the game

And we played it, again and again and again

And it was extraordinary~

Don’t forget us, “ T.”

We’ll be right here

Love you,

Stevie