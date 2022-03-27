Teens Kidnap Woman's Infant Son After She Offers To Help Them

By Bill Galluccio

March 27, 2022

Photo: Milwaukee Police Department

A Wisconsin woman says that two teenagers kidnapped her three-month-old son after she agreed to help escape from human traffickers. The woman, who asked not to be named, told WITI that the teens approached her at a store and claimed they were the victims of human trafficking and were being molested.

The woman offered to take them to her house. While they were there, she fell asleep. When she woke up, the teens had left and taken her baby. 

"They basically lied to me, like they was being trafficked and molested," she said. "I offered for them to come to my house to find somewhere to go, and if they didn't have a ride, I was willing to call an Uber or a Lyft for them to get to where they got to go, but they never stayed here. That was never the intention. It got a little late, I end up dozing off, and when I dozed off, my baby was gone. They was gone, and my door was unlocked."

An Amber alert was issued for her son, and a few hours later, he was found unharmed. Authorities took two females, ages 14 and 16, into custody. They did not release any information about the teens' identities or why they kidnapped the woman's child.

"Only thing I can do right now is thank God that they found my baby," the woman told the news station. "I really thank the community because I see there was a lot of people out here, the Milwaukee Police Department. They did a good job."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.