Teens Kidnap Woman's Infant Son After She Offers To Help Them

A Wisconsin woman says that two teenagers kidnapped her three-month-old son after she agreed to help escape from human traffickers. The woman, who asked not to be named, told WITI that the teens approached her at a store and claimed they were the victims of human trafficking and were being molested.

The woman offered to take them to her house. While they were there, she fell asleep. When she woke up, the teens had left and taken her baby.

"They basically lied to me, like they was being trafficked and molested," she said. "I offered for them to come to my house to find somewhere to go, and if they didn't have a ride, I was willing to call an Uber or a Lyft for them to get to where they got to go, but they never stayed here. That was never the intention. It got a little late, I end up dozing off, and when I dozed off, my baby was gone. They was gone, and my door was unlocked."

An Amber alert was issued for her son, and a few hours later, he was found unharmed. Authorities took two females, ages 14 and 16, into custody. They did not release any information about the teens' identities or why they kidnapped the woman's child.

"Only thing I can do right now is thank God that they found my baby," the woman told the news station. "I really thank the community because I see there was a lot of people out here, the Milwaukee Police Department. They did a good job."