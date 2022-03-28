This Is The Best Food Festival In Utah

Name something better than hanging out with your friends and family outside while trying all your favorite foods? We'll wait.

If food festivals are your thing, you've come to the right place. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food festival in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

Food festivals allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry. If you're looking for a new food festival to add to your list to try, consider one of these best food festivals in every state.

In Utah, the best food festival is Tastemakers in Salt Lake City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Tastemakers is a Salt Lake food festival where guests get toured around local restaurants and bars as a way of showing off restaurants that they might not know about. The festival offers a shuttle to get you to and from different restaurants and each restaurant usually boasts a special menu for festival-goers as they travel around so they don't get too full.

