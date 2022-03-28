Vince Staples Drops New Video For His Latest Track "Rose Street"

It's been over a month since Vince Staples dropped off the first offering from his upcoming album. Before the album drops in a few weeks, the Compton rapper decided to surprise his fans with the next song off his next LP in the wake of Will Smith's chaotic night at the 2022 Oscars,

On Monday, March 28, Vince Staples delivered his new song "Rose Street" after feeling "inspired" by Smith slapping Chris Rock on-stage at the Oscars. The brief track features Staples spitting the smooth lyrics to his anti-love song over an upbeat, bass-filled instrumental produced by Saint Mino and Tommy Parker.

"Red Ferrari seats, all my homies bled out on these streets," Staples raps. "Make up on my sheets, make up sex stress, hope she leaves/Reaching for my keys, she like "Where you going? Stay with me"/Hate to see her beg, she don't want me dead."