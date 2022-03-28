Vince Staples Drops New Video For His Latest Track "Rose Street"
By Tony M. Centeno
March 28, 2022
It's been over a month since Vince Staples dropped off the first offering from his upcoming album. Before the album drops in a few weeks, the Compton rapper decided to surprise his fans with the next song off his next LP in the wake of Will Smith's chaotic night at the 2022 Oscars,
On Monday, March 28, Vince Staples delivered his new song "Rose Street" after feeling "inspired" by Smith slapping Chris Rock on-stage at the Oscars. The brief track features Staples spitting the smooth lyrics to his anti-love song over an upbeat, bass-filled instrumental produced by Saint Mino and Tommy Parker.
"Red Ferrari seats, all my homies bled out on these streets," Staples raps. "Make up on my sheets, make up sex stress, hope she leaves/Reaching for my keys, she like "Where you going? Stay with me"/Hate to see her beg, she don't want me dead."
Will Smith inspired me man let me drop this video.— RPBMH 💔 April 8th (@vincestaples) March 28, 2022
Staples also released the visuals along with his new song. The video, which Staples directed along with C. Blacksmith, starts off with a black screen before it reveals a drone shot of a cliff by the sea. As the drone glides along the shoreline, we get closer to the cliff, which is covered in graffiti. Soon enough we can see Staples sitting at the edge of one of the cliffs.
"Rose Street" is the second song from Staples' upcoming album RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART. Last month, Staples dropped off the first single "Magic," which is produced by Mustard. Before he released "Rose Street," the rapper also revealed the over art for his new album which drops April 8. Check out the cover below.
Ramona Park Broke My Heart 💔 pic.twitter.com/i1fJdN1IsI— RPBMH 💔 April 8th (@vincestaples) March 27, 2022