This Is The Best Food Festival In Arizona

There is no better place than a food festival for someone who loves food. Food festivals are an American pastime, focusing on specific types of foods or specific themes.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best food festival. The website states, "Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

According to the website, the best food festival in Arizona is the Taco Fest in Scottsdale. This year's event will take place on November 12th and 13th. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Tacos are the star at the Arizona Taco Fest, which takes place every year in Scottsdale. Each year the festival features taco tastings and eating contests, taco-themed games for kids, a tequila expo, and a hot chili pepper eating contest for the bravest of souls. The whole family can get a laugh at the Chihuahua beauty pageant that takes place during the festival as well."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best food festival.