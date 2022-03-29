This Is The Best Food Festival In Nevada

There is no better place than a food festival for someone who loves food. Food festivals are an American pastime, focusing on specific types of foods or specific themes.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best food festival. The website states, "Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

According to the website, the best food festival in Nevada is the Best in the West Rib Cook Off in Sparks. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Each year in late August, rib in aficionados gather in Sparks for the Best in the West Rib Cook Off. The rib festival and competition is often referred to as the Super Bowl of rib competitions. 20 of the best BBQ teams come from around the country to win prizes and bragging rights for a year. Guests are welcome to taste just about every type of rib type and cooking style imaginable as they stroll along more than six blocks of pork goodness."

