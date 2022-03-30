Bishop Briggs Bares It All In Revealing New Instagram Post

Bishop Briggs bares her soul in her music, and now she's baring her body to announce new music.

The singer-songwriter shared a tasteful photo on Instagram that shows her naked body, from the waist up, with her long locks covering her chest. "In my rawest form to date 🥺" she captioned the photo before revealing its true intention. "I am so proud to announce I am releasing TWO brand new songs 'High Water' and 'Art of Survival' on April 8th!!!!!"

The tracks will be her first of 2022 and follow last year's Jacob Banks collaboration "Someone Else."

"High Water" and "Art of Survival" can be pre-saved here. See Briggs' revealing photo below.