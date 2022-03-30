Bishop Briggs Bares It All In Revealing New Instagram Post
By Katrina Nattress
March 30, 2022
Bishop Briggs bares her soul in her music, and now she's baring her body to announce new music.
The singer-songwriter shared a tasteful photo on Instagram that shows her naked body, from the waist up, with her long locks covering her chest. "In my rawest form to date 🥺" she captioned the photo before revealing its true intention. "I am so proud to announce I am releasing TWO brand new songs 'High Water' and 'Art of Survival' on April 8th!!!!!"
The tracks will be her first of 2022 and follow last year's Jacob Banks collaboration "Someone Else."
"High Water" and "Art of Survival" can be pre-saved here. See Briggs' revealing photo below.
Briggs' last album, Champion, came out in 2019. Last year, she endured the unthinkable when her sister Kate McLaughlin passed away at the age of 30 after a battle with ovarian cancer. In the wake of tragedy, Briggs thanked her fans for support and revealed she had been writing music as a means of catharsis.
"I feel the warmth during this very cold time in my life," she wrote at the time. "I’ve been thinking about a positive way to channel my energy. It’s hard to think positively when I feel this weight of emptiness. This week I’ve read a lot of books about how to cope, looked at beautiful things, went for a long drive, went to therapy, sat in ache feeling as if I was being held down by bricks and I wrote."