Colorado Restaurant Among The Best Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Joints

By Zuri Anderson

March 30, 2022

Barbecue. Barbecue table spread. Beef brisket, chicken, pork ribs, beef ribs, Mac n cheese, cornbread, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw & beer. Classic traditional Texas meats & side dishes.
Photo: Getty Images

There are all kinds of BBQ restaurants. Sometimes it's the humble spots and no-frills dining that will make you keep coming back for more.

Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints across the country, from local faves to neighborhood staples. These beloved restaurants keep it simple and straight to the point with their smoked meats and yummy side dishes like baked beans, cornbread, and macaroni and cheese.

One Colorado restaurant made the list, and that honor goes to...

Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Q!

"Break out of the barbecue mold with a trip to Roaming Buffalo, where the name reflects the unique menu," writers say. "Try the Colorado bison back ribs, the bison green-chile sausage, the pulled Colorado lamb shoulder, or the smoked chicken wings. Western barbecue at its very finest, every day of the week brings a different special — smoked and loaded spuds on Wednesdays, burnt ends on Thursday, and the list goes on."

If you want to try some of Roaming Buffalo's delicious dishes, there are two locations: 2387 S Downing St. in Denver, and 17121 S. Golden Rd. C100 in Golden. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and catering.

For more amazing hole-in-the-wall BBQ restaurants, check out Cheapism's full list here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.