Colorado Restaurant Among The Best Hole-In-The-Wall BBQ Joints

There are all kinds of BBQ restaurants. Sometimes it's the humble spots and no-frills dining that will make you keep coming back for more.

Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints across the country, from local faves to neighborhood staples. These beloved restaurants keep it simple and straight to the point with their smoked meats and yummy side dishes like baked beans, cornbread, and macaroni and cheese.

One Colorado restaurant made the list, and that honor goes to...

Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Q!

"Break out of the barbecue mold with a trip to Roaming Buffalo, where the name reflects the unique menu," writers say. "Try the Colorado bison back ribs, the bison green-chile sausage, the pulled Colorado lamb shoulder, or the smoked chicken wings. Western barbecue at its very finest, every day of the week brings a different special — smoked and loaded spuds on Wednesdays, burnt ends on Thursday, and the list goes on."