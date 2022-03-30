Grammys To Honor Taylor Hawkins During Award Ceremony

The Grammys plan to honor Taylor Hawkins during this weekend's award ceremony. Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events, told Variety that they plan on paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer in some way.

“We will honor his memory in some way,” he said. “We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning right up until the very end.”

The Foos were slated to perform during the show, which takes place on April 3, but earlier this week the band announced they were cancelling the remainder of their tour so the members could properly grieve the loss of their beloved drummer.

"It is with great sadness that the Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the emotional statement reads. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Hawkins died unexpectedly on Friday night (March 25) in Colombia, during the Foos South American tour. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room and was declared dead at the scene. A toxicology test found Hawkins had 10 substances in his system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants and THC, according to the office of the Attorney General of Colombia; however, an official cause of death has yet to be revealed.