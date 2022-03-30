A Texas man has been arrested after allegedly robbing at least 10 fast food restaurants in the span of a month.

Anthony Barnes, 25, robbed nine fast food restaurants in Dallas and one in Farmers Branch from February 27 to March 27, according to WFAA. Barnes was identified Tuesday (March 29) and was taken into custody, where he now faces a charge of aggravated robbery. In all 10 incidents, police said Barnes would display a gun and flee from the scene in a gray Kia Soul. Police are now executing search warrants on Barnes' car and apartment.

"This arrest is the result of outstanding and relentless follow up by our robbery detectives, and the great work and eventual arrest by our Fugitive Unit. I am proud of our men and women and their dedication to making our city safer. This arrest should send a continued, strong message that the Dallas Police Department, along with our community, will not tolerate this criminal behavior," Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia said.

Here's a list of the fast food restaurants where the robberies allegedly occurred, according to WFAA: