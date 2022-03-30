Texas Man Arrested After Allegedly Robbing 10 Fast Food Restaurants

By Dani Medina

March 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man has been arrested after allegedly robbing at least 10 fast food restaurants in the span of a month.

Anthony Barnes, 25, robbed nine fast food restaurants in Dallas and one in Farmers Branch from February 27 to March 27, according to WFAA. Barnes was identified Tuesday (March 29) and was taken into custody, where he now faces a charge of aggravated robbery. In all 10 incidents, police said Barnes would display a gun and flee from the scene in a gray Kia Soul. Police are now executing search warrants on Barnes' car and apartment.

"This arrest is the result of outstanding and relentless follow up by our robbery detectives, and the great work and eventual arrest by our Fugitive Unit. I am proud of our men and women and their dedication to making our city safer. This arrest should send a continued, strong message that the Dallas Police Department, along with our community, will not tolerate this criminal behavior," Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia said.

Here's a list of the fast food restaurants where the robberies allegedly occurred, according to WFAA:

  • February 27, 7:20 pm, Burger King, 2207 E. Ledbetter Drive, Dallas
  • March 14, 6:35 pm, Wendy’s, 2507 Royal Lane, Dallas
  • March 14, 4:08 pm Wendy’s, 4169 LBJ Freeway, Farmers Branch
  • March 16, 7:32 pm, Taco Cabana, 2635 N. Stemmons Freeway SB, Dallas
  • March 18, 9:54 pm, Taco Cabana, 4360 Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike SR (I-30), Dallas
  • March 19, 11:19 am, Burger King, 14010 Coit Road, Dallas
  • March 21, 10:40 am, Burger King, 2441 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas
  • March 21, 3:15 pm, Jack in the Box, 3720 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas
  • March 21, 7:15 pm, McDonald’s 2747 Ft Worth Ave, Dallas
  • March 27, 12:48 pm, Burger King, 7300 S Cockerill Rd, Dallas
