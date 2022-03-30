This Is Oklahoma's Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal

"Once-in-a-lifetime" meals are hard to come by. It's not every day that you find a restaurant so good that it's worth traveling for.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best "once-in-a-lifetime" meal. The website states, "We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts."

According to the website, the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in Oklahoma comes from Nonesuch.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"Nonesuch is a small, 22-seat restaurant that thrives on its tasting menu experience. The ten-course meal uses ingredients from the farms and prairies around the state to create elevated dishes that diners can't seem to get enough of. "Seriously one of my favorite experiences in OKC. Not only is it a unique dining experience but the food itself looks like art. I love that ingredients are actually local and hand-picked from the chefs.This is the type of food you eat slowly in order to savor and get the full flavors of everything," gushed one guest."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best once-in-a-lifetime meal.