96-Year-Old Colorado Man Won't Face Charges For Shooting Maintenance Worker

An elderly man won't stand trial after killing a maintenance worker at an assisted living facility in Colorado, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

A judge dismissed the case against 96-year-old Okey Payne, who's accused of fatally shooting 44-year-old Ricardo Medina-Rojas on February 3, 2021. Payne was facing charges of first-degree murder and two counts of felony menacing, but his defense attorneys reportedly filed a motion to dismiss the case after he was deemed too incompetent to stand trial. Prosecutors didn't object, reporters say.

The shocking incident happened at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, Colorado, where Medina-Rojas confronted Payne about allegedly stealing $200 from him, police say. That's when Payne shot Medina-Rojas in the head and flashed his gun at two people who tried to help the victim, authorities allege.

Doctors determined the 96-year-old suspect's age and delusions made him incompetent to stand trial, adding that his conditions aren't likely to improve. Reporters also noted that he refused to participate in testing, as well. Lafayette Police and Adult Protective Services also claim the theft allegations against Payne were unsubstantiated.

Payne will be admitted to the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo.

“The law requires the court to dismiss the case when the prosecution cannot overcome the doctors’ determination that he is incompetent,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement, per the Boulder Daily Camera. "The defendant belongs in the secured facility at the state hospital for the rest of his natural life... Okey Payne committed a brutal and unjustified murder of an innocent victim who was a loving father and husband. Sadly, the victim’s family had believed this would be the outcome. They are striving to cherish the memories of Mr. Medina-Rojas."