Camila Cabello Shares Tracklist For Her New Album And Fans Are Going Wild

Camila Cabello shared the tracklist for her newest album on social media today, and fans are super excited about it. This comes after the singer shared two separate snippets of her new music on social media earlier this week.

The artist revealed the newest lineup of songs on the album, called Familia, that's set to debut on April 8th. Cabello posted the tracklist on Instagram along with the caption, "Familia next Friday! Any guesses which will be your favorite?" Here's the tracklist: