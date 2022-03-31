This Food Truck Serves The Best Fries In Florida

Crispy, salty, satisfying: those are just some words to describe french fries. Whether you like thick-cut, shoestring, waffle, or crinkle cuts, there are many ways to turn a potato into a popular side dish. Sometimes people just eat a whole bunch of fries and call it a meal! That's also not considering amazing entrees you can pair with fries, like hamburgers, steaks, fried chicken, and more.

Since you can find french fries just about anywhere, which batch of fried taters stands out from the rest? To answer that question, Eat This, Not That! found the best fries in every state.

According to the website, Florida's best serving of fries can be found at...

Best French Fries Food Truck!

"When you specialize in one thing, you become an expert. BFF Food Truck is an expert on fries," writers say. "Idaho potatoes, hand-cut, are fried golden brown and served hot in a fry cone with two dipping sauces. Prepare to make decisions, as you have about sixteen dips to choose from, many from scratch. Try sour cream, sriracha, or even chocolate!"