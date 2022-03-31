This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In All Of Arizona

By Ginny Reese

March 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Thursday, March 31st is National Tater Day!

Fries are quite literally the perfect side. Not only are they delicious, but they come in many forms: crinkle-cut, waffle, shoestring, steak, curly. You can even shake it up and have sweet potato fries.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best fries, and they're not from chain restaurants. The website states, "While the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great, sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path. Don't worry: We have you covered. We've rounded up some of the best French fries in every state, and you just might plan a road trip after reading this list."

According to the website, the best fries in all of Arizona come from Diablo Burger in Flagstaff. So what sets this eatery's fries above the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"This local restaurant specializes in Belgian fries. The method requires the potatoes to be fried, sit and cool for several hours, and then be fried again. The potatoes are cut thicker but don't lose any crispness with their size. Diablo serves these culinary works of art with your choice of seven dipping sauces, including hatch chile mayo or spicy honey mustard."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best cupcake.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.