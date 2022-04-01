April 1 is a big day for New Mexico residents — anyone 21 and older can purchase recreational marijuana legally.

You can buy up to 2 ounces (57 grams) of weed, or the comparable amount of liquid concentrates or edibles, according to The Associated Press. The roll out of recreational marijuana sales in New Mexico has implications in Texas, the largest prohibition state, however.

For example, Clovis, New Mexico, is just 10 miles from Texas. Earl Henson and two business partners have opened up a cannabis store, according to The Associated Press. "I can’t explain how happy I am. I think these cities that are near Texas, for the next two years it is going to change their economies," Henson said.

Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea said marijuana retailers can set up virtually anywhere they want. About 30 businesses, he said, have set up shop in the small southern New Mexico city because they are "banking on tourism from nearby El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico."

Legal experts, however, warn against ramifications for those who purchase marijuana legally in New Mexico but bring it to their home state with them. In Texas, for example, criminal penalties, arrest and incarceration are among some of the consequences. Paul Armento, deputy director of drug policy group NORML, says Texas is a state with one of the highest rates of marijuana-possession arrests. Possession of marijuana concentrates is punishable in Texas by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.