Texas Man Used Dating Apps To 'Spend Time With' Single Moms' Kids: Police

A Texas man has been using dating apps to get close to the children of the single moms he targeted.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said earlier this week Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez was taken into custody after an investigation for aggravated sexual assault of a child. It was found in the investigation that Jimenez was using dating apps to get to children, officials said.

Jimenez targeted single women with children and "asked to spend time with them and their children," officials said. He used the alias "Harley" on the dating app profile. The specific dating app used has not been disclosed.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who may have met with him or allowed him contact with their children. You can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.